Funding Still Needed for Skate Park at Gary New Duluth Recreation Center

A new skate park is coming to the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new skate park is coming to the Gary New Duluth Rec Center.

Earlier today, large concrete blocks were delivered to the site to help build a 95-foot retaining wall.

More than $300,000 have been invested in the skate park, while they need about $350 thousand more to complete the project.

“I think people look at this project and they see how important it is to bring some vitality back to this part of Duluth,” said Fran Morris, a board member of GND Development Alliance. “There’s a lot of nice places to build a home, there’s a lot of young families moving in.”

If you would like to donate to help build the skate park, you can mail the donation to:

GND Development Alliance

2630 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55806