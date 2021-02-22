Kevin Moore, CSS Men’s Hockey Finally Clicking After Slow Start to Season

This past weekend, CSS put up 17 goals in two games as they swept Finlandia and showed off their offensive firepower.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Kevin Moore era for the CSS men’s hockey team is well underway. And after a rocky start to the season, the Saints have turned things around, winning three straight and four of their last five.

“I think it’s been a really big process for the team learning my style, learning just things about me. But overall it’s been great. The guys have bought in and I’ve loved it,” Moore said.

“Well we’ve been putting the puck in the net a lot. Arkhip’s got quite a few goals under his belt now. I think especially for our seniors and upperclassmen, we definitely know how it is to lose a lot of games in a row so we just are never satisfied with it,” said senior forward Jordan Fralich.

“Our goals this season haven’t been wins or losses. It’s none of that. It’s just can you be the best version of yourself every day and they’ve been doing that in practice and it shows in their preparation in the games,” Moore said.

The Saints announced Monday that their game Tuesday against Concordia Moorhead has been cancelled. CSS will next be in action Friday at home against Marian.