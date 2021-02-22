Minnesota Senator to Lead Bipartisan Hearing on Capitol Hill

The hope is to continue to allow public access to the Capitol in the future.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is helping lead a bipartisan hearing on security issues surrounding the January 6th Capitol riot, along with the Department of Homeland Security.

The hearing includes first-time testimonies from the former Capitol Police Chief and the current head of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Senator Klobuchar says, the constructive hearing will focus on three areas including the deployment of the National Guard, intelligence and police authority.

“We have big decisions to make on the deployment of the National Guard, the fence and who we hire as the next police chief. We need their information. We need to know what they feel went wrong,” Minnesota Democratic Senator, Amy Klobuchar says.

Klobuchar says this will be a series of hearings with the next taking place with the Defense Department, the FBI and Homeland Security.

