Prep Boys Basketball: Moose Lake-Willow River, South Ridge Successfully Defend Home Court

The Rebels and Panthers earned section wins at home on Monday night.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – 12 different players get on the score sheet for the Moose Lake-Willow River boys basketball team as they got the home win over Proctor 105-52 Monday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, South Ridge knocked off Lakeview Christian 76-53, thanks to a game-high 25 points from senior Noah Sertich. Sophomore Austin Josephson also chipped in with 15 points for the Panthers, who stay undefeated in their section. The Lions were led by Lance Puffer, who finished with 20 points.