Proctor/Hermantown’s Alyssa Watkins Scores 100th Career Point

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – If you’ve been to a Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey game in the past few years, you’ve probably heard the name Alyssa Watkins said multiple times. And those points add up as the senior forward recently hit a major milestone.

This past Friday Watkins scored her 100th career point for the Mirage in a win over Northern Lakes. She becomes one of just a handful of players in program history to hit that mark, putting her name among some of the best to ever suit up for the Mirage, like head coach Emma Stauber.

“She’s one of the best players on the ice, both offensively and defensively. She takes pride in the defensive zone, just as much as she does offensively, which is exactly what a coach would ever ask in a player,” Stauber said.

“My mom and dad made the trip down because we knew we were somewhat close to it so they made it down and they said they weren’t going to miss it so that was really cool to have them come with. And then my brother is in New York, but he saw it from there so it was really cool,” said Watkins.

In that game, Watkins also scored her 50th career goal alongside her teammate Michaela Phinney, who also hit that same milestone.