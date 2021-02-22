Twins Lay Plans to Host Fans at Target Field Despite Virus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — While the Minnesota Twins are working out in Florida, the club back in Minneapolis is laying plans to bring twins back to Target Field this season.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the team is hoping to persuade state officials that they can safely host about 10,000 fans, or about 25% of the park’s capacity, for each game.

The team hopes that number can increase throughout the season as more Minnesotans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Crowd size is up to Gov. Tim Walz, who has talked eagerly about wanting to attend Twins games this season.

But spokesman Teddy Tschann told the Star Tribune that Walz isn’t ready to commit to a number of fans for the home opener on April 8.