MINONG, According to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, two children were killed in a Saturday morning house fire in Minong.

The ages of the children have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims.

