Wildwoods Continues to Rehabilitate Animals During the Pandemic

Just last week, someone discovered a coyote that was lying on the side of the road, which was hit by a car. The person who discovered it contacted Duluth police who then got in touch with Wildwoods.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the pandemic, Wildwoods is continuing to help rehabilitate animals throughout the area.

While the animal’s pelvis was fractured in three places, and experiencing bruising as well as signs of dehydration to the kidneys, the coyote is expected to make a full recovery after the help of staff from both Wildwoods and another rehab center. Staff at Wildwoods say incidents like that are par for the course.

“Sometimes there’s not really anything that can be done or should be done for the animal, but we will talk to people through any scenario and we’ll share all the information that we have and work towards a resolution,” said Jessica LaBumbard, the executive director of Wildwoods.

Wildwoods management says that during this time of year, most calls to the organization tend to be for raptors, whether it be bald eagles, owls, hawks, or pigeons.

Depending on how the winter progresses, you probably won’t see any baby animals until the end of April or May. If we have an early spring, baby animals will come early but with heavier snow and cold, they will come out later.

Regardless, it’s important to be watchful when doing activities that may affect animal babies.

“Before you dig in your garden, before you cut down trees, try to think of what the impact is going to be on the potential wildlife in the area and maybe wait just a couple of weeks or a month or two so that the babies have time to grow up and to leave,” said LaBumbard.

If you have any questions about an animal you encounter, you can call Wildwoods daily from 8 to 4.