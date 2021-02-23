City Crews Repair Another Water Main Break

Officials say the city has had about one or two water main breaks per day, this year.

DULUTH, Minn. – City repair crews responded to yet another water main break in the Duluth.

Tuesday morning, the group was hard at work repairing a hairline crack in a water main off of Morris Thomas Road that left water gushing into the street and causing icy conditions.

It is also said the changing temperatures may be to blame.

“Typically as temperatures fluctuate from cold to warm or warm to cold that frost pushes the water mains. Just a little bit of pressure can cause them to snap,” said Chris Kleist, the utilities operations supervisor for the City of Duluth.

City crews say the best solution for prevention is to replace the aging pipes.

Also, if repair teams are out fixing a water main, drivers are asked to abide by detours.