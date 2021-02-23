City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Piedmont Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break located in the Piedmont neighborhood.

The break was reported just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at 3217 Celia Street.

It is not known at this time how long it will take to fix the break, but crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

Crews are asking drivers to be conscious of workers and to avoid the work zone if possible.

