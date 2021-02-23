Dist. 709 Expands Plan For In-Person Learning For Middle, H.S. Students

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is expanding its in-person learning plan for middle and high school students to include four days of in-person learning beginning March 29.

The updated learning plan follows new guidelines announced by Governor Tim Walz last week.

“The updated guidelines and declining COVID rates have opened up the ability to bring our middle and high school students back for more in-person instruction than indicated in our preliminary hybrid plans,” said Superintendent John Magas.

Magas said the transition to four days of in-person learning will be gradual.

● Continuing with transitional days the week of March 1

● Continue with the hybrid roll in of 6th, 9th and 12th grades the week of March 8

● Continue with adding grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 the week of March 15

● Continue secondary hybrid the week of March 22

● Begin four days per week of in-person instruction on March 29 (Quarter 4)

● Continue to offer distance learning to all families who select this option

For the latest on the plan, click here.

Duluth Public School students grades Pre-K through 5 returned to an in-person model through a similar process, according to Magas. Kindergarten through Grade 2 returned January 25, joined by Grades 3 through 5 Feb. 8.