DNR Plans Early End to Wolf Season Across Most of State

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin wildlife officials plan to end the state’s wolf season across most of the state on Wednesday after hunters and trappers filled half of the statewide quota in a little more than 24 hours.

The Department of Natural Resources launched the hunt on Monday morning.

It’s scheduled to run through Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, hunters and trappers had taken 60 wolves, filling 50% of the 119-animal state quota.

Department officials announced that they will end the season in three of the state’s six management zones effective 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The zones include the southern two-thirds of the state as well as a swath of far northeastern Wisconsin.