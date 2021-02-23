Duluth Media Outlets Team up to Answer COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

DULUTH, MN — Whether it’s safe to get vaccinated if you have an underlying health condition or learning about the differences between the available vaccinations, people no doubt have plenty of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the Northland navigates the next chapter in the fight against COVID-19, Duluth media outlets are teaming up for a day-long effort called “COVID-19 Vaccines: Finding Answers”.

On Wednesday, February 24th, CBS 3, KBJR 6, WDIO, KQDS Fox 21, and WDSE•WRPT along with the Duluth News Tribune will feature health experts and advice throughout the day on-air and online.

The effort will culminate in an hour-long live WDSE•WRPT special at 7 p.m., hosted by Dennis Anderson featuring local health experts and stories produced by each media outlet.

The special will air on WDSE•WRPT’s PBS North channel and will also be streamed online at fox21online.com and on the Fox 21 Facebook Page.