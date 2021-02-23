Eveleth Native John Mayasich Granted State of Hockey Legacy Award

The award recognizes individuals who've made extraordinary and long-term contributions to hockey in Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eveleth native and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer John Mayasich has been granted the State of Hockey Legacy Award from the Minnesota Wild.

Mayasich led the Golden Bears to four straight state championships, going undefeated in each year. He went on to play with the minnesota golden gophers, becoming the program's all time leader in goals and points scored. Mayasich was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 1976.