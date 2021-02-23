Former Duluth City Attorney Gunnar Johnson To Run Iditarod, Runs for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

ALASKA – With the Iditarod coming up in March, one Duluth musher will be running his dogs for suicide awareness.

It was in 2010 when Gunnar Johnson lost his first cousin Benjamin Curry Stassen to suicide.

Benjamin was just a 21-year-old junior in college when he had passed away.

In remembrance of both his cousin and others who have been lost to suicide, Johnson, Duluth’s former City Attorney, is dedicating his 2021 race to suicide prevention and awareness.

“That pain lingers for years, for decades, for a lifetime,” said Gunnar Johnson. “And if we can help alleviate and promote some healing from suicide, we thought this would be a good way to do it.”

He will put together a list of names of victims that will be carried from the start. At the end of the race, the list will be burned and the ashes will spread on the frozen water where they will flow into the arctic seas with the spring melt.

Johnson says he’s been getting ready for the race for the past six months, 7 days a week.

He says it’s a huge responsibility to put together a competitive Iditarod team and is excited to see how he does in this year’s race.

“I’m excited but I’m also nervous,” said Johnson. “It’s really a big undertaking and it’s kind of like jumping out of a plane with a parachute. You don’t know how it’s going to play out.”

If your life has been touched by the mark of suicide, add your name to Gunnar’s list. Click here for more information.