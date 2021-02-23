GO: Gooseberry Falls

Two Harbors, Minn. – “It’s really beautiful in the winter time,” Nisswa Resident, Marcy Byrns says.

The frozen upper and lower falls are just one of the many reasons people make a return trip to Gooseberry even in the colder months.

“It’s really amazing how they are frozen over to a certain extent depending on when you come and we really like the falls in the winter,” Byrns says.

Giving park-goers access to the great falls which they normally wouldn’t have in the summer.

“Sometimes you can hear the water underneath the ice which is really cool,” Byrns says.

With the winter silence allowing for a feast for the senses.

“Especially hearing nature by the falls. The falls in the summer time all you really hear is the falls,” Byrns says.

With prime shoreline and access to the Gitchie-Gami State Trail, there are opportunities to stay socially distanced while also experiencing a well known part of the Northland outdoors.

“It’s really fun to explore. In the summer there’s some rock piles laying around you can go up to. It’s just a really nice place I would really recommend it to anyone,” Brainerd Resident, Matt Thomas says.