Grand Rapids’ John Bonner Commits to St. Scholastica Football

He joins teammate Caden Hofstad who committed to CSS last month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Tuesday afternoon, Grand Rapids standout John Bonner announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the St. Scholastica football team.

Bonner finished his career with the Thunderhawks recording eight rushing touchdowns and four receiving TDs. He helped Grand Rapids finish the regular season undefeated. He joins teammate Caden Hofstad who committed to CSS last month.