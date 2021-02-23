Local Organization Donates Quilts To Ronald McDonald House Northland

The plan is to make quilts all year long to give back and bring comfort to the children at the Ronald McDonald House.

DULUTH, Minn- Members of a local organization are quilting their way into the hearts of families at the Ronald McDonald House in Duluth, which recently opened.

Every year, the Northern Lights Machine Quilters Guild gives back to a local organization.

“Quilts are made with love one stitch at a time,” said Helen Smith Stone, the founding president of NLMCQG.

This year, it was suggested the group of 70 make quilts for the new Ronald McDonald House.

“It seemed like a good match for us to do something that would be worthwhile and bring comfort to the children that are going to be staying here,” said Smith Stone.

Without hesitation, they all grabbed some fabric and got to work.

“I hope they get excited about the colorful quilts, the characters that are on the fabric, the softness of the quilt, they will cuddle up with it and drag it around,” said Smith Stone.

The program director for Ronald McDonald House Northland says it’s heartwarming being a part of such a caring community.

“It goes to show how strong of a community that we have,” said Tara Gallagher. “Despite everything that they are going through others have their backs and people they don’t even know care about them and want them to do well too or want their child to be healthy.”

The quilters guild plans to make quilts all year long to give back and bring comfort to the children at the Ronald McDonald House.

If there are any quilters interested in joining this effort, they can reach out to the Northern Lights Machine Quilters Guild by sending an email to nlmqg.duluth@gmail.com.