Longtime Hermantown Coach Tom Bang Joins CSS Softball Team

Bang spent over 40 years with the Hawks, before stepping down in 2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica softball team kicked off their season last week with a pair of sweeps against Crown and Northland College. The Saints have also started this season with a bang, literally.

Former Hermantown softball coach Tom Bang has joined the Saints coaching staff for the 2021 season. Bang spent over 40 years with the Hawks, before stepping down in 2018. Now he says he’s excited to be back on the diamond to help out at a new level.

“I haven’t been an assistant ever in the world of softball. Now I don’t have to plan practice. I just show up. This represents normalcy, whereas a lot of other things are far from normal so it’s been a real blessing in that respect,” Bang said.

“I don’t know that there’s a practice that has gone by so far he hasn’t come up with a list after practice of “what do you think about this? How about this situation?” Strategy-wise, I don’t know that there’s a smarter guy in the game with what he brings from experience that way,” head coach Rilee Dawson said.

CSS comes into the season as the preseason favorite in the UMAC And have outscored opponents 30-4 so far. So clearly, putting up runs is once again a strength of the team.

“I know last year in our one-week season, we struggled a lot with hitting so it’s really cool to come out and have a lot of really deep hits and lots of hard ground balls and able to string together a lot of hits so that was cool,” junior Olivia Howe said.

“We’ve had phenomenal pitching in our first four games of the season. But we’re also getting the run support behind that, which is huge. It makes our pitchers a little bit more comfortable when they can go out there and know that they can give up a hit or two and we can still be successful,” said Dawson.

The Saints will return to action on Friday in a doubleheader against Minnesota Morris.