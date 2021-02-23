Mobile Market Coming to Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Whether it be grains, dairy, or canned goods, a new mobile market will be delivering goods in a refrigerated truck to locations throughout Duluth.

Community Action Duluth is opening the market in order to meet the needs of food insecurity in the area. The market will be visiting Morgan Park, Lincoln Park, and Harbor Highlands and include things like $10 soup kits. The facility will also accept food stamps.

“So the mobile grocer idea is looking to meet a need by bringing healthy food options, groceries in general to these locations that would otherwise lack that access because those resources haven’t been offered in the community,” said Evan Flom, the program manager of Seeds of Success.

There will be an online pre-ordering service through Community Action Duluth’s website and people without internet access can place their orders via phone.

Distribution at Morgan Park will happen at Good Fellowship Community Center on the first Friday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m. Distribution at Lincoln Park will happen at Lincoln Park Community Center on the first Wednesday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m. Finally, distribution at Harbor Highlands will be happening at the YMCA Community Center on the first Saturday of the month from 12 to 2 p.m.

You can call to place an order if you don’t have internet access at 218-726-1665. Click here for the link to the website.