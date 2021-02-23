Multimedia Journalism Program Returning to UWS

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Journalism program at the University of Wisconsin-Superior will be returning this coming fall.

Back it 2017 it was one of 25 programs suspended due to budget cuts.

Now, faculty is preparing for the 2021 fall semester by adding a series of electives such as digital writing, web design and photography courses to the re-imagined multimedia journalism major.

“It’s really a interdisciplinary curriculum that allows students a great deal of selection to really focus in on what it is they are interested in doing as a professional career,” UWS Communicating Arts Department Chair, Brent Notbohm says.

Faculty is currently working on recruitment for the first class of students.

The multimedia journalism program will be available for a major and a minor.

The minor will also be available online.