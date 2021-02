Prep Basketball: Esko Girls Top Hermantown, Grand Rapids Boys Defeat Duluth Denfeld

The Eskomos girls were victorious at home, while the Thunderhawk boys made the road trip worth it.

ESKO, Minn. – After taking their first loss of the season last Friday night in overtime at Pequot Lakes, the Esko girls basketball team bounced back in a big win, earning a home win over Hermantown 59-23.

In prep boys basketball action, Grand Rapids got the road win over Duluth Denfeld 59-36.