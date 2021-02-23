Prep Hockey: Denfeld Boys, Proctor/Hermantown Girls Pick Up Home Wins, Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Earn Road Comeback Victory

The Hunters and Mirage cruised at home, while the Lightning rallied late to get the win on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – Four different goal-scorers for the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team as they picked up a home section win over Hibbing/Chisholm 4-2 Tuesday night at the Heritage Center.

Simon Davidson, Nate Burke, Cooper McClure and Kade Shea scored for the Hunters, while Kasey Kemp and Keeghan Fink scored for the Bluejackets.

In prep girls hockey action, Proctor/Hermantown stayed undefeated with an 8-0 win at home over the Duluth Northern Stars and Grand Rapids/Greenway came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Duluth Marshall on the road 5-3.