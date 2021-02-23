Section Tournament Awaits Northwestern Boys Basketball Team

Northwestern will face Aquinas in the section semi-finals. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern boys basketball team is still alive after a regional title win last week over Cumberland.

Despite dropping two games in the regular season to the Beavers, the Tigers were able to battle back to win their second championship in three years. And now, their confidence is sky-high heading into the section playoffs.

“It’s super exciting. We had a lot of people, a lot of naysayers but we proved them wrong and that’s great and we played some amazing basketball these past two games and I’m just really proud of the boys,” junior CJ Thompson said.

“For these guys in a year like this, I think it’s really important, it’s really great for our program, it’s great for our community. And especially with what the girls did, to rebound off of that and get another opportunity to go back to the same place that they just played, it’s unique in that sense,” said head coach Nolan Graff.

