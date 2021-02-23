Tax Season Underway

It’s the beginning of tax season, which is means tax preparers are getting busier.

Income tax and consultants in Duluth say generally the early birds are the ones wanting to get their refunds right away but this year has been a little different as they are seeing many early filers who owe money as some want to get a head start on paying in.

Regardless, they say you should always be prepared before filing.

“Be prepared,” said George Haddad, the owner of Income Tax & Consultants. “Go see a tax professional, ask him the hard questions. Make sure that you get some estimates done for you going forward so that 2021 finishes and you’re doing your taxes next year, you don’t owe.”

Tax professionals also recommend filing as early as possible. This year’s tax deadline will be April 15th.