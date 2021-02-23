Vaccine Delivery, Winter Weather Slow Shipments

DULUTH, Minn. – With vaccine deliveries and the powerful winter weather in Texas, local shipping places have been impacted.

At the Mail Room in Duluth, management says that with FedEx and UPS delivering lots of COVID vaccines, it slows down the process for shipping other items. Not only is that a concern, but also the winter weather is like that down in Texas.

“Well they’re getting to the destination,” said Rex Hein, the clerk at the Mail Room. “The trouble is is that the weather as we had and as the people in Texas have been having really slows down.”

Overall, shipping businesses like the Mail Room have been experiencing an increase in shipments due to people buying more online due to the pandemic.