Wisconsin DMV Extends License Renewal for Drivers Age 60 and Over

Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses for drivers 60 years of age and over has been extended.

The state deadline is now set for May 21, 2021.

The extension is due to the continued health risks from COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates this extension impacts 62,000 Wisconsin drivers.

All vehicle-related services, such as renewing registration, getting a title, and plates, are available online by visiting wisconsindot.gov.