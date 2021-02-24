Duluth Labor Organizations to Distribute Thousands of Food Boxes at DECC Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Labor unions and organizations teamed up Wednesday, preparing to distribute thousands of boxes of food to anyone in need, secured from the US Department Of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Program.

On Thursday at the DECC, The Duluth Building and Construction Trades, Central Labor Body, and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 11-89 will distribute those boxes to families in the area having trouble putting food on the table.

“The food shelves at this time are stressed, as we all know, people are struggling,” said Craig Olson, President of the Duluth Building and Construction Trades Council.

“Labor’s stepping up during these tough pandemic time. Many families are struggling here in the Twin Ports Regions,” he said.

They’ll go through two semi-trucks carrying about 24 wrapped pallets of food boxes. Organizers say that equals around 2,500 boxes of food and 2,500 gallons of milk.

And they say the Northland has stepped up as upward of 50 volunteers are coming to help. “We have so many volunteers that want to come up that we’re good on our volunteers,” Duluth Central Labor Body President Beth McCuskey said.

“So that just lets you know that Duluth is a great place to live and our surrounding communities are here to support each other,” she said.

The free program is open to all, and they hope it helps get free fresh food boxes and fluid milk into the hands of folks who need them.

“It’s just nice to help out, there’s a lot of people in need,” said Allen Priolo, UFCW Union Rep. “There’s a lot of people in need, there’s a lot of people that need assistance right now and that’s just our way of reaching out and helping people.”

“Too may of us have food insecurities and this is an opportunity for the labor community to support our community that supports us,” McCuskey said.

Thursday’s program starts at 11:30 in the morning and runs until food boxes run out.

Organizers say there’s no need for people to get out of their cars when they arrive at the DECC volunteers will place the boxes in trunks or backseats for them.