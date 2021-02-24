Gov. Walz Announces COVID-19 Community Vaccination Site at Mall of America

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday a new community vaccination site to launch this week at Mall of America.

The governor’s office says the permanent site will be the fourth of its kind, joining sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, and Rochester.

The Mall of America will serve approximately 8,190 pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educators, school staff, and child care workers in its first week.

“We’re continuing to build a reliable network of options for Minnesotans to access the vaccine,” said Governor Walz. “In addition to helping all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their vaccine through the Vaccine Connector, the site at the Mall of America expands the network to give more Minnesotans access to shots in their communities.”

The Bloomington site launch follows the announcement last week that more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Minnesota as of February 19.

“More vaccine is still needed, but we will be ready when the federal government ramps up to meet the demand,” continued Governor Walz. “Just as Minnesota remains a leader in testing, so too are we setting the tone in community vaccination. We will continue to expand access until every Minnesotan has the opportunity to receive the vaccine, regardless of where they live.”

Staff in education and child care settings will be contacted directly if selected to sign up for vaccine appointments.

“Today we continue to move forward with our plan to expand access to teachers and child care providers, setting the stage for the day federal vaccine supply catches up with demand,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We are determined to ensure every Minnesotan has the opportunity to access the vaccine, no matter where they call home.”

Last week, Governor Tim Walz announced the launch of the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, a tool that helps all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesotans can sign up at mn.gov/vaccineconnector.