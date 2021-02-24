Itasca County COVID to Resume Vaccinations Previously Canceled

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – Itasca County Public Health officials say they are resuming COVID-19 vaccinations that were previously canceled due to inclement weather that had caused vaccine shipment delays.

“A whole new level of patience has been required of people and providers during the pandemic and these past days, with so many in line to receive the vaccine, at last, have been particularly frustrating,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Everybody is back on track and vaccines are arriving again. This is a time to notice the grace that is needed and will continue to be needed as we all wage this battle against COVID-19. The things we each do, from wearing our masks to preparing for vaccination, matter.”

People who were scheduled to receive their first doses of the COVID vaccine through the Itasca County Public Health clinic on February 22 are now slated to receive them on February 25.

Those who were scheduled to receive their second doses of the COVID vaccine on February 18 will now receive them on February 24.

Officials say the second dose patients will need to re-register. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

As of February 20, the number of Itasca County residents receiving COVID vaccines stands at 7,997 (17.7 percent) as compared to 13.7 percent of Minnesotans statewide.

Information about vaccination options and current local data and information can be found by clicking here.