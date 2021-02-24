Northland Doctor Reminds Residents COVID Vaccines Are Safe, Extremely Effective

Dr. Charles Kendall with Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet Discusses Vaccine Safety and Efficacy

CLOQUET, Minn. – According to the Minnesota Department of Health, over one million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Locally, in Carlton County, a region with a population of over 35,000, data shows more than 10,000 residents have received at least their first shot.

Dr. Charles Kendall with Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet says he’s encouraged by the number of residents who have received their shot.

Kendall says the quickest way for eligible residents to receive the vaccine is to contact Community Memorial Hospital, CMH Raiter Family Clinic, or click here.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, eligible residents are those in the 65 plus population, or those in the Phase 1a group who first turned down the vaccine.

“There’s certainly a lot of reluctance from folks about this vaccine being so new, but so far what we’ve seen is that it’s very safe and effective especially in preventing deaths and hospitalizations,” said Kendall.

As far as side effects, Dr. Kendall says residents are reporting mild symptoms after receiving the shot.

This includes sore arm, fever, and headache. No severe reactions have been reported in Carlton County.

“The risk is very, very small for reaction,” said Kendall.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Carlton County.

Dr. Kendall said their facility was the busiest rural hospital in the state just a few months ago.

“I think it’s because people are doing the right thing. There certainly haven’t been enough immunizations to make a difference at this point,” said Kendall.

Tune in to FOX 21 Local News at 5:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for special continuing coverage of COVID Vaccine: Finding Answers.