Pressed For Time? The Duluth Dog Walker is Ready to Make a Routine Visit

The Duluth Dog Walker Started in January of 2021, Owner Traci Rutledge is Currently Accpeting More Four-Legged Clients

DULUTH, Minn. – It can be hard to find the motivation to keep active in the winter months, with the cold, snow, and ice creating hazardous conditions.

However, our pets don’t care whether it’s raining, sleeting, or snowing or whatever the temp may be.

“I’m the dog whisperer,” said Traci Rutledge, owner of The Duluth Dog Walker.

It takes passion to create a successful profession.

“I always carry treats with me, so that’s always a winning situation,” said Rutledge.

Toss in a few treats and years of animal adventures, and you’re on the path to perfection.

“I decided to start this company at the end of December, so I launched it at the beginning of January,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge is better known as ‘The Duluth Dog Walker.’

“It’s been really fun and rewarding,” said Rutledge.

The Duluthian dabbles in various dimensions of animal care, from quick 15 minute hikes to more advanced trail treks with clients of all shapes and sizes.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all type of industry. I have a couple of elderly clients that don’t walk their dogs in the winter as easy, so I can go to their house and do that,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge also cares for many animals belonging to healthcare workers who often experience long days, especially during this global pandemic.

“I’ve always been an animal enthusiast, and I’ve had many pets throughout the years from lizards to birds,” said Rutledge.

Her first few weeks in business are proving to be successful.

She has a client list of roughly 15 furry friends, and demand continues to grow.

“I do take care of pocket pets, I do barnyard buddies – I have some clients with goats that I’ve taken care of and that’s fun,” said Rutledge.

She takes pride in getting to know her clients well in advance – offering free meet and greets to make sure there’s a connection before catering to their mental and physical well-being.

“It’s more personal if I can be in contact with them right from the start,” said Rutledge.

From Alfie to Bernie, Brinkley & Freyja, it’s clear to see The Duluth Dog Walker has put her paws on the right profession, and her passion for the job brings joy to those who need a little help here and there.

“I have certain clients I walk once a week, some I walk every day, I have some Monday, Wednesday, Friday,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge says she doesn’t bat an eye when it comes to catering to her customers – after all, it is a pretty sweet gig.

“I’m very flexible and able to be called upon at any time,” said Rutledge.

The Duluth Dog walker can easily be reaced on Facebook and Instagram.

Click here for more information.