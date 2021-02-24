Spirit Mountain Thanks Community with “Spirit Loves Duluth Days” Discounts

Northlanders can go tubing, skiing, snowboarding and more for only $5.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders can go tubing, skiing, snowboarding and more for only $5, as Spirit Mountain is hosting “Spirit Loves Duluth Days” Wednesday and Sunday the 28th.

They say it’s a low-cost way for residents to experience what Spirit has to offer, and their way to say thank you for the public’s help and patience during the pandemic.

“To let the people who support us with their tourism tax dollars get a chance to see all of the great recreational opportunities we have,” said Anne Glumac, Interim Executive Director of Spirit Mountain.

“We also are doing this as a thank you because the city has stepped in in September and gave us a helping hand so we could get started after being closed because of the pandemic,” she said.

Due to COVID-related crowd control, only a limited number of tickets and time slots will be available for an hour of tubing lift ticket rentals and lessons on the Spirit Mountain website.