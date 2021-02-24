Superior Wants Public Input on Comprehensive Plan

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior is asking for the input of its residents to help come up with its comprehensive plan.

The plan is a roadmap for the next twenty years and includes items like housing, economic development, and transportation. The document will be referenced by the city council, residents, and city staff. In order to put the comprehensive plan together, leaders are asking for residents to partake in a community survey to gather ideas about their vision for 2040.

“The citizens are the ones that we serve,” said Jason Serck, the economic development, planning, and port director for the City of Superior. “They’re our bosses for lack of a better term and they deserve input on what their needs are and what they see as being the issues and what are some of the good things.”

The survey will be up until about the third week in March. To participate in the survey, click here.