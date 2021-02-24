UMD Women’s Basketball Prepare to Open NSIC Tournament Run

UMD will face Sioux Falls in Thursday's first round match-up. Tip-off is set for 10 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Win or go home. That’s the mentality moving forward for the UMD women’s basketball team as they get set to open the NSIC tournament Thursday morning at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Bulldogs are coming off a series where they suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of St. Cloud State, the same team that defeated the Bulldogs in last year’s NSIC championship game. But the team feels that Friday’s loss was a blessing in disguise as it may have exposed some weaknesses heading into the tournament.

“They’ve responded really well to adversity this year, and that’s kind of just was another step with that. It was a game that we maybe didn’t come out and play our best on Friday night. And the girls were able to turn it around and regroup and focus on Saturday,” assistant coach Jessie Otto-Fisher said.

“Hopefully we take the things that we learned and it makes us better as a program, both offensively and defensively. St. Cloud is one of the best defensive teams that we’ll see and they really showed us that we can’t get some of the easier baskets that we got early on in the season,” said head coach Mandy Pearson.

