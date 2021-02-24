UMD’s Brooke Olson Named NSIC North Division Player of the Year

The Rice Lake native led the conference in scoring and recorded her 1,000th career point last weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team received some great news Wednesday as junior forward Brooke Olson was named NSIC North Division Player of the Year.

The Rice Lake native led the conference in scoring and recorded her 1,000th career point last weekend. She was also named to the All-Conference First Team.

“She went out this summer and she made herself more of a perimeter player because she knew that Sarah was going to be inside so she’s just hungry to do whatever she can to help our team have the best chance that we can have to be successful. When somebody has that as their number one goal, knowing that they can individually successful as she can be, that’s really helpful for our team,” head coach Mandy Pearson said.

Senior forward Sarah Grow was named to the All-NSIC North Second Team, as well as the All-Defensive Team. Senior guard Ann Simonet was also named to the All-NSIC Second Team.