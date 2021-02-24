UMD’s Drew Blair Earns All-Conference Honors, Austin Andrews Named Top Freshman

This is Blair's second straight season earning all-conference recognition, while Andrews averaged over 13 points and seven rebounds for UMD.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, UMD men’s basketball sophomore guard Drew Blair was selected to the all-conference Second Team, while Austin Andrews took home NSIC North Freshman of the Year honors. Head coach Justin Wieck says although the season came to an end this past weekend, he is excited for the future of his program.

“This team’s going to be together for the next three to four years. There’s a ton of talent. We have five starters who averaged over 12.5 points per game. The future is really bright. This was a big time year for us just to get that experience. And now our guys know what to focus on here in this off-season,” said Wieck.

