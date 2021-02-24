UWS Women’s Hockey Drop Nail-Biter to UW-Eau Claire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Junior forward Tessa Jorde scored the lone goal for the UW-Superior women’s hockey team, but it wouldn’t be enough as UW-Eau Claire held off the Yellowjackets to get the 2-1 win Wednesday night at Wessman Arena.

UWS goaltender McKenzie Whalen finished with 39 saves in the losing effort. The Yellowjackets will face the Blugolds Friday night in Eau Claire.