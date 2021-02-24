WATCH: COVID-19 Vaccines: Finding Answers

DULUTH, MN — Whether it’s safe to get vaccinated if you have an underlying health condition or learning about the differences between the available vaccinations, people no doubt have plenty of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the Northland navigates the next chapter in the fight against COVID-19, Duluth media outlets are teaming up for a special report called “COVID-19 Vaccines: Finding Answers”.

The effort will culminate in an hour-long live WDSE•WRPT special hosted by Dennis Anderson featuring local health experts and stories.