WCHA Regular Season Championship On The Line as UMD Women’s Hockey Gets Set to Host Wisconsin

If UMD sweeps the Badgers, they will win the WCHA regular season championship for the first time since 2010.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will wrap up the regular season this weekend with one of its most important series in recent memory.

The Bulldogs will host top-ranked Wisconsin and here’s what’s on the line. If UMD sweeps the Badgers, they will win the WCHA regular season championship for the first time since 2010. Even if they split the series, the Bulldogs would go into the WCHA tournament as the #2 seed, their highest finish in 10 years. And, it’s also Senior Week.

“It gives you one more thing to be playing for, playing for our teammates, celebrating our four years here. But that trophy is the number one priority, whether it’s senior weekend or not,” senior defender McKenzie Revering said.

“A lot of our team just loves playing the Badgers. I know I do for sure. They’re always a fun team to play against. In my years here, I actually haven’t beat them so that just puts even more on the line. It’s like I want to win so bad,” said senior forward Anna Klein.

“It’s going to be a great series. I think it’s a great match-up. I really like our group. We have a lot of good experience in our locker room who have played a lot of games for us and have seen our program grow over their years here. I know they’re pumped to be in this spot, to have led this team to his spot. We’re excited,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Puck drop for Friday’s game at Amsoil Arena is set for just after 5 p.m.