Bayfront Ice Rink to Close for the Season Due to Warm Temperatures

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to recent warm temperatures, the Bayfront Park ice rink will close today for the remainder of the season.

The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department says the Bae-Front Valentine’s skating event that had been postponed due to cold temperatures, has now been canceled due to the rink’s closure.

The event was scheduled to take place Friday, February 26.

“The Parks and Recreation staff would like to thank the public for using the rink this winter,” said Assistant Parks and Recreation Manager Alicia Watts. “We look forward to continuing this tradition and creating more memories at the skating rink next year!”