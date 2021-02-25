Bent Paddle Festiversary for 2021 Canceled

For the second year in a row, Festiversary will be canceled at Bent Paddle due to the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the second year in a row, Festiversary will be canceled at Bent Paddle due to the pandemic.

The celebration usually takes place in May around the anniversary of the brewery where they celebrate with plenty of music and of course, beer. Organizers are hopeful next year’s event will go off without a hitch.

“It’s just such an amazing outdoor community space and we, fingers crossed, my heart says it’s going to be great by that time in about a year so people can get together like they used to,” said Laura Mullen, the co-founder of Bent Paddle.

Bent Paddle will be doing a street beer garden again this year from May to October, which will have lots of social distancing and space.