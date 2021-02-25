Boxes of Food Distributed to People in the Area

The DECC parking lot was busy with cars as boxes of food were distributed for free to people in the area.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth labor unions and organizations came together to distribute thousands of boxes of food at the DECC to Northland residents hit hard by the pandemic.

The DECC parking lot was busy with cars as boxes of food were distributed for free to people in the area. There were two semi-trucks full of 2,400 boxes and 2,400 gallons of milk, giving food and beverage to any family who needed them.

Drive-up food distributions like these have been happening around the state. This was the first time it was done in Duluth.

“People are hurting in this community,” said Alan Netland, the president of the Northeast Area Labor Council. “Every community is, so it’s good to help out in any way we can.”

Anyone who showed up was able to get the food with restrictions. The boxes included bags of apples, onions, potatoes, grated cheese, butter – essentials that people could use.

“It’s important for us, it’s not just our members but family and neighbors,” said Netland. “It’s people in our community who need the stuff. We live and work with people. They should all have the opportunities to survive. It’s not been an easy year.

For those who didn’t have cars, there were also volunteer drivers who helped deliver some food as well as people who helped their disabled neighbors by picking the boxes up for them.

The event was hosted by the Duluth Building & Construction Trades Council, Northeast Area Labor Council and United Food & Commercial Workers. Funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Program.