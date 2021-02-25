Busy Week for DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC has been having its busiest week since the start of the pandemic.

This week there is UMD Women’s Hockey, UMD Men’s Hockey, COVID-19 testing along with a performance by the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra. With athletics, music, and entertainment all happening, management at the DECC is happy to hear that the space is being utilized.

“We’re really excited to have this increased use of space, the most space used in the DECC since the start of the pandemic” said Roger Reinert, the interim executive director of the DECC. “With the 250 it’s still financially challenging but it’s really great to have the DECC alive.”

This March will be the best month for the DECC since February of 2020, and the revenue will be quadruple the amount the DECC has had over any month during the pandemic.