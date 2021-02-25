Chef Arlene Coco’s Stuffed Cabbage Roll Recipe

Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day, Chef Arlene Coco Shares Her Tastefully Delicious Stuffed Cabbage Roll Recipe

Coco’s Stuffed Cabbage Leaves

Serving size: 8

Calories per serving: 238

Ingredients:

1 head green cabbage frozen and thawed

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 each onions diced small

2 cups soy crumbles

8 ounces mushrooms chopped small

1 teaspoon cajun seasoning (optional)

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup fresh parsley minced

4 cups tomato sauce

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Freeze cabbage instead of boiling to soften leaves. When thawed, separate and place on a tray.

2. Cook Brown rice according to directions. Set aside and let cool.

3. Sauté onions until soft, about 5 minutes. Add to rice.

4. Cook mushrooms, add to rice mixture. Add the fresh parsley to the rice.

5. Add soy crumbles to mixture, mix and add salt and pepper to taste.

6. In a 9×13 casserole dish, layer 1 cup of tomato sauce in the bottom of the dish.

7. After filling is prepared, lay the cabbage leaf out and fill each leaf with about 1/2 cup of stuffing, place in pan of sauce with seam side down.

8. After all leaves are rolled, place one cup more of the sauce on top and add 1/2 cup of parmsean cheese.

9. Bake for 40 minutes or until the cheese is brown and the tempature reaches 165°

