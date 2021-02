Duluth East’s Giovani Saldivar Commits to CSS Men’s Basketball

He will join former teammates Isiah Hendrickson and Noah Winesett, who are also on the Saints roster.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth East’s Giovani Saldivar announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team.

