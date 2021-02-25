Female Victim Identified in Rice Lake Hit-And-Run Incident

RICE LAKE, Minn. – The female victim of Tuesday night’s hit-and-run crash in Rice Lake has been identified.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia E. Berger, 68, remains hospitalized in stable condition with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says Berger sustained a life-threatening head injury when she was struck by a white SUV on Arnold Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 33-year-old Kyle Byron Lindquist, fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived.

Lindquist was located a short distance away and was arrested for criminal vehicular operation.

Authorities say Lindquist was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.