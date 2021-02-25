Mental Health Issues Increase During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Some mental health service centers in the Northland have seen an uptick in clients since the pandemic began.

Over at North Shore Mental Health Services in Duluth, therapists say 75% of their current clientele are new and have never been to therapy in the past. One therapist we spoke to says the pandemic is a big factor, which has put many people in difficult circumstances.

“A continuous check-in and recognizing that we’re not going to always feel like our normal self,” said Megan Ferge, a mental health therapist. “We’re not always going to feel like we have the energy that we had before to take on the world and that is okay.”

Therapists recommend that in order to overcome some struggles you should focus on things that are positive in your life other than the negative. Also, be sure to incorporate exercise into your routine as movement is beneficial.