Northwestern Boys Basketball Blow Past Aquinas, Advance to Section Finals

LA CROSSE, Wis. – In the Division 3 section semi-finals, the Northwestern boys basketball team scored early and often as they ran past Aquinas 80-52 Thursday night.

Cole Lahti led the Tigers with 15 points, while Monte Mayberry and John Grohn also finished in double digits.

Northwestern will take on top-seeded St. Croix Central Saturday in the section championship game.