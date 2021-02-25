Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Duluth Marshall Victorious On The Road

The Hawks and Hilltoppers came in as visitors and left as winners on Thursday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cole Antcliff and Aydyn Dowd both finished with hat tricks as the Hermantown boys hockey team picked up the road win over Duluth Denfeld 9-3 Thursday night at the Heritage Center.

In other prep boys hockey action, Duluth Marshall would score four times in the third period to get the road win over Proctor 7-3 at the St. Luke’s Sports & Events Center.